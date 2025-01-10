Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outrage in Shamli
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demands in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Police have filed a case against the husband, his brothers, and parents. All accused are absconding, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. The victim's brother had lodged the complaint.
A shocking case of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, prompting outrage and a swift police investigation.
According to local authorities, a 21-year-old woman named Muskan was reportedly strangled by her husband and in-laws in Kandhla town on Thursday evening, following their persistent demands for additional dowry.
The police have registered a case against Muskan's husband, Shahrukh, his brothers Javed and Farukh, and their parents Majeed and Shakila, all of whom remain at large as police intensify their search efforts.
