Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outrage in Shamli

A shocking case of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, prompting outrage and a swift police investigation.

According to local authorities, a 21-year-old woman named Muskan was reportedly strangled by her husband and in-laws in Kandhla town on Thursday evening, following their persistent demands for additional dowry.

The police have registered a case against Muskan's husband, Shahrukh, his brothers Javed and Farukh, and their parents Majeed and Shakila, all of whom remain at large as police intensify their search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)