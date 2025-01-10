Left Menu

Manipur's War on Drugs: Massive Poppy Farm Destroyed

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that security and forest officials successfully destroyed a 90-acre poppy plantation in the Ukhrul district, as part of the state's War on Drugs campaign. The operation also resulted in the burning of 12 huts, with further investigations underway.

Imphal | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:44 IST
In a significant stride against narcotics, Manipur's security forces and forest officials have eradicated a vast 90-acre poppy plantation in the Ukhrul district. This was part of the ongoing War on Drugs initiative.

The meticulously coordinated operation unfolded in the Phalee hill range, falling under the jurisdiction of the Lungchong Maiphei police station. On Thursday, joint efforts by the Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR, and the Forest Department resulted in the destruction.

Alongside the plantation, 12 huts were also torched. A formal complaint has been lodged, marking the commencement of an in-depth investigation. Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the forces for their swift execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

