Security Chief Faces Scrutiny Amidst Presidential Detainment Clash

In a dramatic twist, South Korean police are intensifying efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid rising tensions between government agencies. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, collaborating with police, aims to secure custody of the embattled president to investigate allegations of rebellion.

The security service, led by Park Jong-joon, prevented an earlier detainment attempt, invoking its duty to protect Yoon. Park was recently summoned by authorities, facing questions over obstruction of justice after his forces resisted investigators at Yoon's residence.

Debates over legality brew as critics claim the security service is undermining national security, while Yoon's legal team questions the legitimacy of detention warrants. The tension mounts as South Korea waits for its Constitutional Court's decision on Yoon's impeachment fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)