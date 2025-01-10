Tragedy at Vasai: Doctor's Fatal Decision

In a tragic incident from Palghar district's Vasai, a 42-year-old man faces charges following the suicide of his 39-year-old wife, who was a doctor, officials reported on Friday.

The complaint highlights a strained relationship, pointing to the husband's cargo ship job as a reason for his frequent absences from home. Despite living in Vasai on Mumbai's outskirts, he did not spend time with his wife during off-duty periods.

The situation became dire when the wife confronted her husband about his alleged affair, leading to harassment allegations. Her family claims he drove her to suicide on January 6, supported by documents they provided to the police.

