Cracking Down on Harassment: Delhi's 'Shishtachar' Squads in Action
Delhi's newly deployed 'Shishtachar' squads arrested and detained 94 people in late March to combat harassment. Modeled after Uttar Pradesh's 'Anti-Romeo squad,' these teams aim to enhance women's safety in public spaces through active patrolling and counseling efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST
In a significant move to combat harassment, Delhi's 'Shishtachar' squads have been actively patrolling the streets, resulting in the arrest and detention of 94 individuals between March 24 and 27.
These newly formed teams, comprised of both male and female officers, mirror Uttar Pradesh's 'Anti-Romeo squad' and are tasked with ensuring women's safety in public areas.
In a bid to fulfill a BJP electoral promise, the squads have been patrolling hotspots around schools, cinemas, and public places in Rohini and Shahdara, also impounding vehicles and counseling offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
