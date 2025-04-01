Cracking Down on Harassment: Delhi's 'Shishtachar' Squads in Action

In a significant move to combat harassment, Delhi's 'Shishtachar' squads have been actively patrolling the streets, resulting in the arrest and detention of 94 individuals between March 24 and 27.

These newly formed teams, comprised of both male and female officers, mirror Uttar Pradesh's 'Anti-Romeo squad' and are tasked with ensuring women's safety in public areas.

In a bid to fulfill a BJP electoral promise, the squads have been patrolling hotspots around schools, cinemas, and public places in Rohini and Shahdara, also impounding vehicles and counseling offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)