Blaze Erupts at Russian Acetone Factory in Leningrad Region

A significant fire erupted at an acetone-producing factory located in Russia's Leningrad region early Friday morning. Local fire services swiftly began operations to contain and extinguish the flames, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

The blaze occurred on an industrial estate in the town of Gatchina. As of now, there is no information available regarding the origins of the fire. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry has not reported any Ukrainian drone activity over the region, which is in proximity to St Petersburg, during the previous night.

Authorities and emergency responders continue their efforts to bring the situation under control, as investigations into the fire's cause are likely to be underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)