Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of 72 Drones

Russia launched 72 drones toward Ukraine overnight. Ukraine's air force intercepted and downed 33, while 34 drones vanished from radar. Despite some drones striking buildings in Chernihiv and one in Kyiv, only one person was injured, with no casualties reported in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:51 IST
Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of 72 Drones
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight assault, Russia deployed 72 drones targeting Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force. The force successfully intercepted 33 drones, while 34 disappeared from radar before reaching their intended destinations.

In northern Chernihiv, five drones made contact with multiple structures, injuring one individual. The attack marks a continued escalation in aerial engagements between the two nations.

A single drone descended upon a building in Kyiv, causing no casualties but underscoring the persistent threat faced by the Ukrainian capital. The situation remains tense as both countries engage in complex defense maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025