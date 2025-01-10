Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of 72 Drones
Russia launched 72 drones toward Ukraine overnight. Ukraine's air force intercepted and downed 33, while 34 drones vanished from radar. Despite some drones striking buildings in Chernihiv and one in Kyiv, only one person was injured, with no casualties reported in the capital.
In a significant overnight assault, Russia deployed 72 drones targeting Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force. The force successfully intercepted 33 drones, while 34 disappeared from radar before reaching their intended destinations.
In northern Chernihiv, five drones made contact with multiple structures, injuring one individual. The attack marks a continued escalation in aerial engagements between the two nations.
A single drone descended upon a building in Kyiv, causing no casualties but underscoring the persistent threat faced by the Ukrainian capital. The situation remains tense as both countries engage in complex defense maneuvers.
