Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of 72 Drones

In a significant overnight assault, Russia deployed 72 drones targeting Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force. The force successfully intercepted 33 drones, while 34 disappeared from radar before reaching their intended destinations.

In northern Chernihiv, five drones made contact with multiple structures, injuring one individual. The attack marks a continued escalation in aerial engagements between the two nations.

A single drone descended upon a building in Kyiv, causing no casualties but underscoring the persistent threat faced by the Ukrainian capital. The situation remains tense as both countries engage in complex defense maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)