Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Deadly Drone Attack Sparks Fires

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, and caused fires across the city. Emergency services responded to multiple districts following intense blasts. The attack also injured eight and led to numerous evacuations amidst ongoing tensions. U.S. calls for peace remain unheeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly drone attack on Kyiv has claimed at least three lives, including a 5-year-old child, as fires erupted across the Ukrainian capital. The incident occurred overnight and was confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

The full extent of the attack remains unknown, but emergency services responded to multiple areas reporting fires and destruction. According to Ukraine's state emergency service, a child's body was discovered amid the rubble in Holosiivskyi district, while a man's body had been found earlier.

Meanwhile, an eight-person injury toll was reported alongside significant damage in the city. Efforts to mediate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia continue to falter, as air raid alerts persisted for several hours over large parts of Ukraine.

