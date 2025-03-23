Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Deadly Drone Attack Sparks Fires

A deadly drone attack on Kyiv has claimed at least three lives, including a 5-year-old child, as fires erupted across the Ukrainian capital. The incident occurred overnight and was confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

The full extent of the attack remains unknown, but emergency services responded to multiple areas reporting fires and destruction. According to Ukraine's state emergency service, a child's body was discovered amid the rubble in Holosiivskyi district, while a man's body had been found earlier.

Meanwhile, an eight-person injury toll was reported alongside significant damage in the city. Efforts to mediate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia continue to falter, as air raid alerts persisted for several hours over large parts of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)