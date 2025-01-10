Left Menu

Red Sea Oil Tanker Crisis Averted: Successful Salvage of Sounion

The oil tanker Sounion, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, was salvaged in the Red Sea after being attacked and sabotaged by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The ship, which posed a major environmental threat, was extinguished, and its oil offloaded after months of efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:58 IST
Red Sea Oil Tanker Crisis Averted: Successful Salvage of Sounion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea, threatened by potential disaster, has been successfully salvaged after weeks of being ablaze, reports a security firm. This vital waterway faced a looming crisis with the tanker, loaded with one million barrels of crude oil, after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

In a deadly assault on August 21, the Houthis targeted the Greek-flagged vessel with small arms, projectiles, and a drone boat. Operation Aspides, led by a French destroyer, managed to rescue the crew of 25, including Filipinos and Russians, along with four security personnel, whisking them to Djibouti for safety.

This incident is part of a broader campaign by the Houthis, who have engaged in multiple maritime attacks, impacting over 100 merchant ships amid regional conflicts. Claiming to target Israel and its allies, their actions have disrupted global shipping, though many vessels attacked are unrelated to the political tensions cited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025