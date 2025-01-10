Red Sea Oil Tanker Crisis Averted: Successful Salvage of Sounion
The oil tanker Sounion, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, was salvaged in the Red Sea after being attacked and sabotaged by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The ship, which posed a major environmental threat, was extinguished, and its oil offloaded after months of efforts.
The Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea, threatened by potential disaster, has been successfully salvaged after weeks of being ablaze, reports a security firm. This vital waterway faced a looming crisis with the tanker, loaded with one million barrels of crude oil, after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
In a deadly assault on August 21, the Houthis targeted the Greek-flagged vessel with small arms, projectiles, and a drone boat. Operation Aspides, led by a French destroyer, managed to rescue the crew of 25, including Filipinos and Russians, along with four security personnel, whisking them to Djibouti for safety.
This incident is part of a broader campaign by the Houthis, who have engaged in multiple maritime attacks, impacting over 100 merchant ships amid regional conflicts. Claiming to target Israel and its allies, their actions have disrupted global shipping, though many vessels attacked are unrelated to the political tensions cited.
