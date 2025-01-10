Arrests Made in Thane District Bar Harassment Case
Two individuals have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman and attempting to attack her at a bar. The incident took place in Kalyan, where one of the accused, after molesting the bar singer, tried attacking her with a beer bottle.
In an alarming incident, two individuals were apprehended for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to police reports on Friday.
The incident unfolded in Kalyan on Wednesday night when one accused, after molesting a woman who works as a singer at the bar, attempted to further attack her with a beer bottle when she resisted and attempted to flee.
Swift intervention by the bar's staff and manager managed to prevent further harm. Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of assault and sexual harassment.
