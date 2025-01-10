Inferno in Los Angeles: Devastation, Resilience, and Recovery

Los Angeles faces a catastrophic wildfire outbreak with at least 10 fatalities and almost 10,000 structures destroyed. Five fires continue to burn as winds regain strength, fanning the flames further. The Palisades and Eaton fires have already become the most destructive in the city's history.

In response to the disaster, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in California, promising full federal reimbursement for recovery efforts. AccuWeather estimates the economic loss could reach $150 billion. Meanwhile, residents grapple with devastation, and fears rise over potential insurance shortfalls.

The fight against the flames is bolstered by firefighters from numerous U.S. states and Canada. Despite the enormous challenges, there are glimmers of resilience and solidarity, with community members and high-profile individuals offering support and donations for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)