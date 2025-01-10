Tragic Family Massacre Shocks Uttar Pradesh Town

In a harrowing incident that has left the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut in shock, five members of a family were discovered brutally murdered in their home. Among the deceased were three children, aged eight, four, and one, whose bodies were found stuffed in sacks within a bed box.

According to police, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the chilling crime. The murders, which came to light on Thursday night, have instigated a massive investigation, with several suspects under scrutiny. The parents of the children were found wrapped in bedsheets, suffering from head injuries and neck slash marks.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada indicated that the crime scene suggested involvement by someone known to the family, as the house was locked from outside. Preliminary findings hint at an old enmity as the likely motive. The community remains in mourning as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)