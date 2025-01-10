Mystery of Missing Dogs Sparks Investigation in UP
In UP's Barabanki, a case has been filed against a security agency and its guard after two pet dogs of a retired navy officer went missing. Authorities have been combing through CCTV footage across the area, but no leads have emerged as the search continues.
In a peculiar case from UP's Barabanki, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a private security agency and its guard following the disappearance of two pet dogs belonging to a retired navy officer.
The missing dogs, named Laila and Simba, were owned by Ajay Kumar Pandey, a former officer of the Indian Navy, living in the Shalimar Paradise residential colony. The pets were registered with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.
The case, reported at the Kotwali station, accuses the guard of tampering with the housing complex's CCTV equipment before allegedly absconding with the dogs. Despite reviewing footage from multiple cameras, investigators have yet to find substantial leads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
