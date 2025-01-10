Left Menu

Japan Tightens Sanctions as Global Pressure on Russia Intensifies

Japan's Cabinet has approved new sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals, organizations, and exports. This move aligns with G7 efforts to penalize Russia for its continued aggression in Ukraine. The sanctions also address global concerns about nations assisting Russia in evading existing sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Cabinet has announced further sanctions against Russia, reinforcing the G7's stance against Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine. This latest decision includes freezing assets of various individuals and entities and banning exports to certain organizations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized Japan's commitment to global efforts led by the G7 in imposing stronger sanctions on Russia. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated Japan's approach during a G7 summit amid growing worries about third countries aiding Russia.

The newly approved sanctions list features individuals and organizations from Russia, including a North Korean trading executive and a Georgian bank, said to assist in evading sanctions. Japan also imposed export bans on Russian military-linked organizations and various non-Russian groups across Asia and the Middle East that allegedly help Russia circumvent restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

