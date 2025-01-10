Japan Tightens Sanctions as Global Pressure on Russia Intensifies

Japan's Cabinet has announced further sanctions against Russia, reinforcing the G7's stance against Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine. This latest decision includes freezing assets of various individuals and entities and banning exports to certain organizations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized Japan's commitment to global efforts led by the G7 in imposing stronger sanctions on Russia. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated Japan's approach during a G7 summit amid growing worries about third countries aiding Russia.

The newly approved sanctions list features individuals and organizations from Russia, including a North Korean trading executive and a Georgian bank, said to assist in evading sanctions. Japan also imposed export bans on Russian military-linked organizations and various non-Russian groups across Asia and the Middle East that allegedly help Russia circumvent restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)