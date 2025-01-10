Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Embraces Digital Transparency with RTI Online Portal

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a digital portal for RTI requests, aiming to enhance transparency and streamline processes. Managed by the General Administration Department, the portal allows users to submit RTI applications online, view their status, and receive responses electronically, promoting efficient governance.

Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:08 IST
On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah introduced a new online portal designed to simplify the process of submitting Right to Information (RTI) requests. This portal allows citizens to submit applications, check their status, and receive government responses without needing to visit government offices.

The General Administration Department (GAD) oversees the portal's operations, ensuring that each government department handles their respective RTI applications efficiently. The portal is viewed as a significant step towards increasing transparency and accountability in the region.

With this digital initiative, the government aims to provide a user-friendly platform, making the RTI process more accessible and efficient. By fostering better governance and involving citizens in administrative processes, this platform is expected to enhance both transparency and public trust.

