Lawmakers Urge Biotech Export Restrictions to China
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged the Biden administration to restrict biotechnology exports to the Chinese military. Concerns have been raised over potential weaponization of the technology, impacts on national security, and risks of forced participation in clinical trials, especially involving Uyghurs.
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called on the Biden administration to consider imposing restrictions on the export of biotechnology to the Chinese military. The lawmakers, led by Republican John Moolenaar, expressed concerns over the potential weaponization of biotechnology by Beijing.
The letter, addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, highlights the implications of biotech competition between the U.S. and China on national security, healthcare, and American medical data security. The request urges the study of licensing restrictions on U.S. pharmaceutical companies collaborating with Chinese military-owned entities.
This action reflects growing concern about China's role in the biotech industry. Previous appeals to the FDA have highlighted risks of intellectual property theft in U.S.-China clinical trials, particularly involving Uyghur populations in Xinjiang. Protections and informed consent in clinical trials have been reiterated by the FDA in response.
