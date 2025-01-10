Left Menu

Governor Calls for Real-Time Monitoring of Arunachal's Developmental Works

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik stressed the importance of real-time monitoring for state development projects. In a meeting with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, he urged timely implementation and quality assurance. He emphasized reviewing programs for tuberculosis eradication by 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, has highlighted the necessity of real-time monitoring for the state's developmental initiatives. This comes amid a recent meeting with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta at Raj Bhawan.

The governor underscored the importance of timely implementation and maintaining quality standards in projects, stressing the need for regular inspections and reviews of government-sponsored programs. A focus was also placed on the eradication of tuberculosis by 2025.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Gupta discussed the state's comprehensive efforts to boost development across various domains and announced a conference aimed at enhancing the implementation of the 'Sashakt Arunachal' initiative. Parnaik commended these efforts and recommended automation of departmental and district data for improved analysis.

