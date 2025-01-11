Left Menu

Tragic Crime Shadows Birthday Celebration

A 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, while en route to a family birthday party. Authorities are actively searching for the culprits. The crime was carried out by an acquaintance and two others. A case has been filed under stringent legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident occurred in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men, including someone she knew, while heading to a birthday celebration.

The local police are rigorously searching for the assailants involved in the tragic event that unfolded on Thursday evening, according to official reports.

The suspects allegedly forced the girl into a vehicle and took her to a deserted location near a pond, as stated by Manish Kumar, in-charge at the Dehat police station. Upon returning home, the victim reported the crime to her family, leading to a case registration under relevant acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

