Tragic Crime Shadows Birthday Celebration

A devastating incident occurred in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men, including someone she knew, while heading to a birthday celebration.

The local police are rigorously searching for the assailants involved in the tragic event that unfolded on Thursday evening, according to official reports.

The suspects allegedly forced the girl into a vehicle and took her to a deserted location near a pond, as stated by Manish Kumar, in-charge at the Dehat police station. Upon returning home, the victim reported the crime to her family, leading to a case registration under relevant acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)