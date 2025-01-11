Left Menu

Unraveling the Underpinnings of Violence in Bangladesh: Political or Communal?

The Bangladesh government, quoting a police report, stated that most incidents against minority communities since August 4 were political rather than communal. Police set up a WhatsApp number for complaints of communal violence amidst claims of 2,010 incidents since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, arresting 100 based on investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the majority of attacks on minority communities since August 4, according to a police report, were politically motivated according to government sources. Few were attributed to communal motivations.

To better address communal violence, authorities have established a WhatsApp hotline enabling the minority communities to report incidents directly. This development came after the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 2,010 incidents of communal violence.

Amidst these claims, police investigations resulted in 115 cases registered and over 100 arrests. Efforts continue as the government maintains a zero-tolerance approach to communal violence, assuring compensation for victims and collaboration to ensure accurate reporting and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

