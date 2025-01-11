Iraqi Airstrike Eliminates Top IS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains

In a decisive move against the Islamic State, Iraqi aircraft conducted an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains, resulting in the death of four IS members, among them two senior leaders, according to security officials.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that the strike was executed by Iraqi F-16 jets, which targeted IS positions in eastern Iraq, while the identity of another militant is yet to be confirmed following examination.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts to eradicate IS remnants in Iraq, a group that once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria, and the ongoing challenges in dismantling its secretive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)