Left Menu

Iraqi Airstrike Eliminates Top IS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains

An Iraqi airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains resulted in the death of four Islamic State members, including two senior leaders. This strike, conducted by F-16 fighter jets, was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle IS influence in eastern Iraq. The identity of another IS militant is pending further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST
Iraqi Airstrike Eliminates Top IS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a decisive move against the Islamic State, Iraqi aircraft conducted an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains, resulting in the death of four IS members, among them two senior leaders, according to security officials.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that the strike was executed by Iraqi F-16 jets, which targeted IS positions in eastern Iraq, while the identity of another militant is yet to be confirmed following examination.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts to eradicate IS remnants in Iraq, a group that once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria, and the ongoing challenges in dismantling its secretive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025