Iraqi Airstrike Eliminates Top IS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains
An Iraqi airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains resulted in the death of four Islamic State members, including two senior leaders. This strike, conducted by F-16 fighter jets, was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle IS influence in eastern Iraq. The identity of another IS militant is pending further examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
In a decisive move against the Islamic State, Iraqi aircraft conducted an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains, resulting in the death of four IS members, among them two senior leaders, according to security officials.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that the strike was executed by Iraqi F-16 jets, which targeted IS positions in eastern Iraq, while the identity of another militant is yet to be confirmed following examination.
This incident highlights ongoing efforts to eradicate IS remnants in Iraq, a group that once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria, and the ongoing challenges in dismantling its secretive network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement