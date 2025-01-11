Left Menu

Assam Police Foils Illegal Entry: Four Bangladesh Infiltrators Detained

The Assam police have detained four illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, handing them over to Bangladeshi authorities. Since last August's crisis in Bangladesh, over 210 people have been apprehended trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally. Vigilance has been heightened along the 1,885-km border.

The Assam police have recently detained four Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally infiltrate the country. The individuals, identified as Fatema Khanin, Sura Khatun, Ms Solaiman, and Md Yasin, were apprehended and subsequently handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement on social media platform 'X', the Chief Minister confirmed that the Assam police have been vigilant along the international boundary, thwarting further illegal entries. Since the eruption of civil unrest in Bangladesh last August, joint efforts from the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have led to the interception of over 210 individuals crossing the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border.

With heightened vigilance, both the BSF and Assam Police are committed to preventing unlawful crossings and ensuring regional security, as emphasized by Director General of Police, G P Singh. The exact interception location remains undisclosed, but efforts continue in response to ongoing regional unrest.

