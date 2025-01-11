Impending Deportation of Uyghur Men Sparks International Alarm

A looming deportation of 43 Uyghur men from Thailand to China has stirred international concern, following reports that these individuals face the threat of abuse and torture upon their return. Activists and family members are rallying for intervention to prevent this potential violation of human rights.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Uyghur detainees in Bangkok have made a public appeal to halt what they describe as an imminent deportation. These men, originally detained in 2014, have endured harsh conditions in Thailand's detention facilities, leading to heightened fears of their safety if sent back to China.

The potential deportation coincides with the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China relations, amplifying international scrutiny. Despite Thai officials insisting they care for the detainees, human rights experts argue that sending the Uyghurs back violates international laws of non-refoulement, which protects individuals from being returned to countries where they face serious threats.

