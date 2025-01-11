Left Menu

Impending Deportation of Uyghur Men Sparks International Alarm

Over 40 Uyghur men in Thailand face possible deportation to China, sparking fears of abuse and torture. Detained for nearly a decade, their plight has attracted international attention with human rights advocates urging intervention to prevent potential violations of international law amid Thailand-China diplomatic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A looming deportation of 43 Uyghur men from Thailand to China has stirred international concern, following reports that these individuals face the threat of abuse and torture upon their return. Activists and family members are rallying for intervention to prevent this potential violation of human rights.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Uyghur detainees in Bangkok have made a public appeal to halt what they describe as an imminent deportation. These men, originally detained in 2014, have endured harsh conditions in Thailand's detention facilities, leading to heightened fears of their safety if sent back to China.

The potential deportation coincides with the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China relations, amplifying international scrutiny. Despite Thai officials insisting they care for the detainees, human rights experts argue that sending the Uyghurs back violates international laws of non-refoulement, which protects individuals from being returned to countries where they face serious threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

