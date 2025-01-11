Controversy Unfolds as Manipur Government Allegedly Pays Militant Outfit Despite Withdrawal
Congress accuses Manipur's BJP government of illegally paying Rs 6.27 crore to a militant group after withdrawing from an agreement with them. This comes amidst ongoing ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities. The payment is under investigation by CAG, with calls for peace and normalcy growing louder.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has leveled allegations against the BJP-led Manipur government for disbursing a substantial sum of Rs 6.27 crore to the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), a Kuki Zo militant group, even after the state had supposedly exited an agreement with them. This claim was made by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra at a recent press conference.
The controversial payment was reportedly made in July 2024, despite a state cabinet resolution and subsequent state assembly urging to end the suspension of operations agreement with all Kuki Zo militants. Furthermore, the funds were state-provided, not from the central government, fueling further criticism.
The situation unfolds as Manipur is entrenched in ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, resulting in numerous casualties and displacement. The Congress also noted previous financial irregularities amounting to Rs 27.38 crore under the BJP government, now under investigation by CAG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- payment
- controversy
- Congress
- BJP
- HPC-D
- SoO agreement
- Kuki
- Meitei
- violence
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress for Politicizing Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise
Maharashtra Political Tensions: BJP Criticizes NCP Amid Sarpanch Murder Case
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP Welfare Schemes Amid Allegations
Political Clash: Mahila Samman Yojana Sparks BJP and AAP Row
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP's Welfare Schemes Amid Controversy