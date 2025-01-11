Left Menu

Corruption in Uniform: Bihar Police Officer Arrested in Rs 32 Lakh Snatching Case

A Bihar police officer, Station House Officer (SHO) Raviranjan Kumar, was arrested for intercepting a car and snatching Rs 32 lakh. The complainant, Rohan Kumar, reported that the officer, with a home guard accomplice, seized the money during a fake liquor check. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:24 IST
  • India

A Bihar police officer has been arrested on charges of intercepting a car and stealing Rs 32 lakh. The officer, identified as Station House Officer (SHO) Raviranjan Kumar, is accused of executing the heist with another police personnel who is currently absconding.

The complainant, Rohan Kumar, lodged a report alleging that two individuals in police uniforms stopped his vehicle near Rewa Ghat while he was en route to Muzaffarpur, with Rs 64 lakh from a recent land sale. The officers reportedly used a police vehicle to carry out the crime, inspecting Rohan's car on false pretenses of a liquor check.

Following the investigation, law enforcement confirmed the allegations and arrested the SHO. Authorities recovered Rs 32 lakh from a home guard allegedly involved, who remains on the run. The investigation into this breach of justice continues, spurring calls for strict actions against corrupt practices in the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

