Outrage in Kerala: 13 Arrests in Shocking Athlete Assault Case

In Kerala, seven more arrests have been made in the case of a Dalit girl, an athlete who was allegedly raped by multiple individuals since she was 13. The National Commission for Women demands swift justice. The incident highlights issues of athlete safety and child protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 12-01-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 00:01 IST
Kerala police have arrested seven more individuals in connection with the sexual assault of a young Dalit athlete, bringing the number of apprehensions to 13. The allegations, involving 62 perpetrators, have sent shockwaves across the state and prompted urgent calls for justice.

The National Commission for Women has demanded swift and thorough investigations, emphasizing the need for timely action to ensure justice for the survivor. Law enforcement officials have been directed to provide a detailed report within three days.

Authorities uncovered the case after teachers reported behavioral changes in the victim, and a special task force has been set up to gather evidence. Fresh arrests follow details from the girl's recorded statement, which revealed multiple instances of abuse at various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

