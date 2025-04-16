Tragic Picnic Dispute Leads to Arrests in Indore

In a tragic turn of events, an 18-year-old named Salman Khan was killed following a minor dispute in Indore's Khudail police station area, Madhya Pradesh. Police have apprehended two adults and detained seven minors allegedly involved in the crime, an official reported.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal informed reporters that Khan was returning from a picnic when he was stabbed to death after an altercation sparked by a car accident. The incident occurred on April 13.

Police efforts, including the examination of footage from around 80 CCTV cameras, helped identify the nine individuals involved. As the investigation continues, authorities promise a thorough examination of this grim episode.

