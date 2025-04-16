Protests Erupt Over Arrests in Gilgit-Baltistan
The Awami Workers Party protested in Hunza against the provincial chargesheet against Aejaz Ayub and the arrests of activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Protesters demanded the release of activists like Irfan Azad, arguing Ayub's integrity made him a target of the government to suppress dissent.
Members of the Awami Workers Party convened in Aliabad, Hunza, to protest the provincial government's recent chargesheet against Aejaz Ayub, as well as the persistent arrests of political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Calls echoed for the release of detained activists, including Baloch activist Irfan Azad, Nusrat Hussain, and Waqas Vicky, amid allegations that Ayub was targeted for his outspokenness on regional issues.
Protesters brandished placards with messages such as "Release Baloch Activist" and "Release Irfan Azad," highlighting their opposition to the government's alleged attempt to silence political dissent. Notably, banners also called for releasing Waqas Vicky, emblematic of the wider discontent against perceived attempts to crush free speech. Young residents of Hunza rallied in support, resolute in their demand for political freedoms.
A formal appeal was made to the region's chief secretaries, urging intervention to reverse Finance Secretary orders alleged to underpin these arrests. Observers condemn these governmental maneuvers as threats to democratic rights within Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, arguing that such actions infringe upon foundational freedoms. The protest signals growing unrest over government policies perceived as authoritarian attempts to suppress democracy in the region.
