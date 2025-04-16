Left Menu

Unrest in Bhangar: Police Make Arrests Following Waqf Act Protests

Police have arrested 17 individuals in connection to the violence stemming from protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bhangar, West Bengal. Clashes began during an Indian Secular Front rally, resulting in injuries and property damage. Arrests were made based on CCTV footage capturing the individuals inciting violence.

Police have rounded up eight additional individuals linked to the recent unrest during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bhangar, a locality in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. This development increases the number of people arrested in connection with the violence to 17, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

A senior officer from the Kolkata Police reported that on Monday night, law enforcement officers arrested 12 people within the Kashipur police station jurisdiction, just hours after the skirmishes broke out.

The authorities arrested another four individuals from Hatisala and detained one from Chandaneswar on Tuesday night. 'Those apprehended were identified via CCTV footage that showed them engaged in acts of vandalism and inciting violence in Bhangar,' stated the officer.

The disturbances erupted on Monday during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police forces, leading to multiple injuries, damage to public property, and the burning of police vehicles.

The situation worsened when law enforcement attempted to prevent ISF supporters from marching towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata for an anti-Waqf Act demonstration led by ISF leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

