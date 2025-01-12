Curfew Lifted After Successful Eviction Drive on Railway Land in Balasore
A curfew imposed to prevent law and order issues during an eviction from railway land in Balasore was lifted after a successful operation. The eviction was necessary for the construction of a new rail line. The curfew covered specific areas and ended with voluntary vacating by residents.
A curfew that was put in place earlier this weekend in anticipation of potential law and order disturbances during an eviction drive in Balasore has been lifted, according to district officials.
The curfew, initially enacted for Saturday and Sunday, aimed to facilitate the eviction of residents illegally occupying railway land, a necessary step for the construction of a third railway line intended to ease traffic and improve connectivity from Narayangarh in West Bengal to Bhadrak.
The district administration had specified areas for the curfew, enforcing it strictly from January 11th to 12th. With the curfew now lifted, officials reported that around 238 houses were dismantled voluntarily by residents, affecting approximately 2,000 people, bringing the eviction process to a peaceful conclusion.
