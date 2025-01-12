Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery: Najib Razak's Alleged Home Detention Order

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim claims no concealment of documents concerning Najib Razak's alleged home detention. Najib seeks legal confirmation of an order allowing home confinement, supposedly issued by a former king. The legal journey to access this document continues, despite governmental denials of its existence.

Updated: 12-01-2025 08:44 IST
In a developing story, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has categorically denied accusations of concealing crucial documents regarding former premier Najib Razak's purported home detention. According to state media, Anwar stated any related paperwork has been handled as required by law.

Najib, who was convicted in 2020 for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal, believes an 'addendum order' exists, which he claims grants him the right to serve his remaining sentence at home. This order, allegedly authorized alongside a royal pardon, has become the center of a contentious legal battle.

While Najib's legal team insists on the document's legitimacy, both the palace and government officials have refuted its existence. The legal tussle took a new turn as the Court of Appeal overturned a prior decision against Najib's quest, signaling the case's return to court for further proceedings.

