Unveiling the Mystery: Najib Razak's Alleged Home Detention Order

In a developing story, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has categorically denied accusations of concealing crucial documents regarding former premier Najib Razak's purported home detention. According to state media, Anwar stated any related paperwork has been handled as required by law.

Najib, who was convicted in 2020 for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal, believes an 'addendum order' exists, which he claims grants him the right to serve his remaining sentence at home. This order, allegedly authorized alongside a royal pardon, has become the center of a contentious legal battle.

While Najib's legal team insists on the document's legitimacy, both the palace and government officials have refuted its existence. The legal tussle took a new turn as the Court of Appeal overturned a prior decision against Najib's quest, signaling the case's return to court for further proceedings.

