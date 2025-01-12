Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery

Security personnel defused three IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, thwarting potential attacks on anti-Naxal operations. The discovery occurred during a combing operation. A tragic incident earlier in the week saw a young girl killed in a blast caused by another such device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:46 IST
Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel have successfully recovered and defused three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer revealed on Sunday. The devices were allegedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, targeting forces involved in anti-Naxal operations.

During a combing operation on Saturday, involving the CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police, the explosives were discovered in the forest near Lowabera village, under Tonto police station's jurisdiction. The devices, each weighing 5 kg, were rendered harmless by the bomb disposal squad, according to Superintendent of Police, West Singhbhum, Ashutosh Shekhar.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a 7-year-old girl was killed, and a woman injured when another IED exploded in the Jaraikela area. The girl triggered the device while collecting firewood, raising concerns about the safety of civilians in Naxal-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025