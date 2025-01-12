Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery

Security personnel have successfully recovered and defused three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer revealed on Sunday. The devices were allegedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, targeting forces involved in anti-Naxal operations.

During a combing operation on Saturday, involving the CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police, the explosives were discovered in the forest near Lowabera village, under Tonto police station's jurisdiction. The devices, each weighing 5 kg, were rendered harmless by the bomb disposal squad, according to Superintendent of Police, West Singhbhum, Ashutosh Shekhar.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a 7-year-old girl was killed, and a woman injured when another IED exploded in the Jaraikela area. The girl triggered the device while collecting firewood, raising concerns about the safety of civilians in Naxal-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)