Mumbai Civic Body Takes Bold Steps Against Negligent Road Contractors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clamped down on negligent road contractors, blacklisting some and canceling registrations due to inadequate work on road concretisation projects. This move includes imposing fines on contractors who failed to maintain quality standards.

The decisive action comes in response to a directive from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who stressed the need for quality assurance in road construction projects. Shinde's recent inspection revealed low-quality work, prompting a demand for strict measures.

The BMC's actions include blacklisting a contractor for two years due to delays in the Aarey Colony road project and imposing fines totaling Rs 45 lakh on various contractors. Additionally, two Ready-Mix Concrete plants face a six-month supply ban due to discrepancies in quality testing.

