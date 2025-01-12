Historic Riyadh Summit: A New Era for Syria's Foreign Relations

In a landmark gathering, foreign ministers from Western and Middle Eastern nations met with Syria's new foreign minister in Riyadh on Sunday. This is the first regional summit since the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, signifying a potential turning point for Syria's international relations.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joined officials from Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, and others to explore ways to support Syria's interim government and address war crimes attributed to Assad's regime. The discussions, primarily led by Arab countries, highlighted the need for international recognition of Syria's new leadership.

Experts suggest a partial easing of sanctions could facilitate humanitarian aid to Damascus. While Germany, Italy, and France advocate for relaxed EU sanctions, the ultimate decision rests with the entire EU bloc. Meanwhile, the U.S. has temporarily lifted specific sanctions to improve humanitarian routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)