Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Naxal Hotbed to Economic Powerhouse

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has heralded a significant decline in Naxalism in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, with nearly 5,000 youths abandoning the outlawed movement to join the mainstream.

At a BJP convention, Gadkari projected Gadchiroli to become Maharashtra's top revenue-generating district within five years. The district, formerly a Naxal hotbed, is now seeing significant development, with jobs created for 10,000 tribal youths and growth in engineering and garment manufacturing sectors.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, Gadkari urged BJP workers to emphasize societal transformation, rural upliftment, and employment, alongside Maharashtra's impending leadership in the global automobile industry. He condemned communal politics and affirmed the significance of values over caste or creed in societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)