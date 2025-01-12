Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Naxal Hotbed to Economic Powerhouse
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a decline in Naxalism in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, with 5,000 youths leaving the movement for employment in mainstream society. He predicts Gadchiroli will become Maharashtra's highest revenue-generating district in five years, emphasizing good governance, societal transformation, and Maharashtra's automotive industry's global dominance.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has heralded a significant decline in Naxalism in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, with nearly 5,000 youths abandoning the outlawed movement to join the mainstream.
At a BJP convention, Gadkari projected Gadchiroli to become Maharashtra's top revenue-generating district within five years. The district, formerly a Naxal hotbed, is now seeing significant development, with jobs created for 10,000 tribal youths and growth in engineering and garment manufacturing sectors.
Highlighting the importance of good governance, Gadkari urged BJP workers to emphasize societal transformation, rural upliftment, and employment, alongside Maharashtra's impending leadership in the global automobile industry. He condemned communal politics and affirmed the significance of values over caste or creed in societal progress.
