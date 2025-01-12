Call for Justice: UDF Demands Special Team for Dalit Girl Assault Case

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has expressed immense shock over the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, implicating over 62 individuals. The political body has urged the state to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), spearheaded by a female IPS officer, to thoroughly investigate these serious charges.

The victim, now 18, reported abuse dating back to when she was 13, prompting widespread societal anger. The Congress-led UDF insists none involved should evade justice and calls for meticulous investigation and evidence gathering. Opposition leader V D Satheesan emphasizes the necessity of a SIT for an unbiased inquiry.

Additionally, amid criticism of systemic failures, there are calls for stronger counseling services in schools, particularly those attended by marginalized group students, with proposals for regular medical check-ups and awareness exercises. The UDF and various women's commissions are pressing for swift judicial action, with several arrests already made.

(With inputs from agencies.)