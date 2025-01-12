Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Sisters' Death Sparks Mystery and Allegations

Two sisters, Chandni and Rashmi, died after falling from a businessman's house in Gurugram. While the family of the deceased suspects foul play, the homeowner's family claims it was a theft attempt gone wrong. The incident raises questions but no formal murder complaint has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST
Tragic Fall: Sisters' Death Sparks Mystery and Allegations
In a tragic incident, two sisters in their early twenties died after falling from the fourth floor of a businessman's residence in Gurugram's Sector 40, police confirmed on Sunday.

The sisters, identified as Chandni and Rashmi from Uttar Pradesh, plummeted from the balcony on Friday. While the house owner's family suggests it was a failed theft escape, the sisters' family alleges foul play, although no murder complaint has been lodged yet.

Chandni, a former domestic help at the residence, and Rashmi lived in the servant quarters. The house owner had briefly left for a temple trip before returning unexpectedly and finding the door ajar, followed by a loud thud. The sisters were found dead on the ground below. Investigations, including CCTV footage review, are ongoing, said police officer Lalit Kumar.

