Tragic Fall: Sisters' Death Sparks Mystery and Allegations

In a tragic incident, two sisters in their early twenties died after falling from the fourth floor of a businessman's residence in Gurugram's Sector 40, police confirmed on Sunday.

The sisters, identified as Chandni and Rashmi from Uttar Pradesh, plummeted from the balcony on Friday. While the house owner's family suggests it was a failed theft escape, the sisters' family alleges foul play, although no murder complaint has been lodged yet.

Chandni, a former domestic help at the residence, and Rashmi lived in the servant quarters. The house owner had briefly left for a temple trip before returning unexpectedly and finding the door ajar, followed by a loud thud. The sisters were found dead on the ground below. Investigations, including CCTV footage review, are ongoing, said police officer Lalit Kumar.

