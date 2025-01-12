AAP Files Complaint Against BJP for Misinformation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Election Commission of India over claims of misinformation.

The AAP alleges that the BJP circulated a deceptive video on social media, depicting poor road conditions in Delhi, while the footage was actually of Faridabad's roads in Haryana.

AAP has urged the Election Commission to act decisively, insisting on the video's removal from BJP's platforms and legal repercussions under various legislative acts, citing a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

