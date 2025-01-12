AAP Files Complaint Against BJP for Misinformation
The Aam Aadmi Party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP, citing the spread of a misleading video about Delhi roads. The video, which actually shows roads in Faridabad, allegedly violates the Model Code of Conduct. AAP is demanding strict action against BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Election Commission of India over claims of misinformation.
The AAP alleges that the BJP circulated a deceptive video on social media, depicting poor road conditions in Delhi, while the footage was actually of Faridabad's roads in Haryana.
AAP has urged the Election Commission to act decisively, insisting on the video's removal from BJP's platforms and legal repercussions under various legislative acts, citing a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.
