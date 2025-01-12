Questioning the Cult of Personality: A Call for Critical Thinking

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at a convocation ceremony in Gurugram, criticized the rapid idolization and iconization of figures in India without questioning their merits. He stressed the importance of developing a questioning mindset.

Dhankhar refuted the notion of indispensability, emphasizing that life's limits are pre-determined and no individual is irreplaceable. He urged young people to trust in their capabilities and avoid sycophancy.

The Vice President highlighted India's excellent human resources and bureaucracy, noting their potential for transformation under the right leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)