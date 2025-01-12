Left Menu

Questioning the Cult of Personality: A Call for Critical Thinking

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of questioning idolized figures and challenged the myth of personal indispensability during a convocation speech. He encouraged youth to value self-belief and skepticism, while acknowledging India's robust human resources and bureaucracy capable of transformative leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:48 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at a convocation ceremony in Gurugram, criticized the rapid idolization and iconization of figures in India without questioning their merits. He stressed the importance of developing a questioning mindset.

Dhankhar refuted the notion of indispensability, emphasizing that life's limits are pre-determined and no individual is irreplaceable. He urged young people to trust in their capabilities and avoid sycophancy.

The Vice President highlighted India's excellent human resources and bureaucracy, noting their potential for transformation under the right leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

