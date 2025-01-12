Family Tragedy Strikes Twice in Uttar Pradesh: Mother Dies of Shock After Son's Death

A family dispute over a mobile phone led to a tragic double loss in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. A 92-year-old mother died of shock after learning about her son's death.

The incident occurred in Yogendra Giri Ki Mathiya village. Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar stated the argument resulted in a fatal injury to 45-year-old Dinanath.

After receiving news of her son's death, the elderly Phul Jharia Devi passed away. Police launched an investigation, filing an FIR based on a complaint from Dinanath's brother.

