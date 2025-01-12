Rapid Arrests: Delhi Police Solves Blind Robbery with Speed

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals in connection with a blind robbery that took place in Dwarka on December 31, 2024. According to officials, the swift arrests have potentially solved the case.

The robbery transpired when the victim, Rohit, a 26-year-old resident of Mahendergarh, Haryana, reported to the police that he had been forced to surrender his taxi at gunpoint by three men on a Bullet motorcycle near Yashobhoomi on the Dwarka Expressway.

Police efforts paid off when they tracked the vehicle to Gurugram using its GPS system. The suspects, identified as Yash Sharma, 19, Harsh, 22, and Atul, 22, were apprehended by the tracking team, recovering the stolen taxi and drawing a close to the investigation.

