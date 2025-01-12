Left Menu

Five Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Five Naxalites, including two women, were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The encounter occurred during a counter-insurgency operation in the forests near Bandepara-Koranjed villages. It was a part of ongoing efforts against Naxalites, resulting in 14 rebel fatalities since the start of 2025.

In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security personnel neutralized five Naxalites, including two women, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded during a counter-insurgency operation by forces from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and District Force, based on intelligence regarding Naxalite movements in the area.

This marks another step in ongoing security operations aimed at curbing Naxalite activities, with a total of 14 insurgents eliminated in 2025 alone.

