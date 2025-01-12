Five Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security personnel neutralized five Naxalites, including two women, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded during a counter-insurgency operation by forces from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and District Force, based on intelligence regarding Naxalite movements in the area.

This marks another step in ongoing security operations aimed at curbing Naxalite activities, with a total of 14 insurgents eliminated in 2025 alone.

