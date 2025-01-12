Five Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Five Naxalites, including two women, were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The encounter occurred during a counter-insurgency operation in the forests near Bandepara-Koranjed villages. It was a part of ongoing efforts against Naxalites, resulting in 14 rebel fatalities since the start of 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security personnel neutralized five Naxalites, including two women, police confirmed on Sunday.
The incident unfolded during a counter-insurgency operation by forces from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and District Force, based on intelligence regarding Naxalite movements in the area.
This marks another step in ongoing security operations aimed at curbing Naxalite activities, with a total of 14 insurgents eliminated in 2025 alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- encounter
- security forces
- Bijapur
- DRG
- STF
- India
- anti-insurgency
- operation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Interstate Exam Fraud Ring Exposed by UP STF
West Bengal STF Nabs Suspected Terror Associate
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Three DRG Jawans in Bijapur
Union Minister Vows to Eradicate Naxalism After Bijapur Tragedy
Naxal attack on security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh condemnable: President Droupadi Murmu.