U.S. Military on Standby for L.A. Wildfire Crisis

The U.S. military is prepared to deploy to Los Angeles to combat rampant wildfires, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. She confirmed on ABC's 'This Week' that FEMA has the necessary funds to back its response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to control the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles, the U.S. military is ready to be deployed, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Speaking on ABC's 'This Week', she emphasized the military's preparedness to engage in crisis management if required.

Criswell assured the public that FEMA is equipped with the funding necessary for effective intervention. This declaration comes amidst growing concerns over the containment of the wildfires, which have caused significant destruction in recent weeks.

As California grapples with severe fire outbreaks, the collaboration between federal agencies reflects the gravity of the situation and the commitment to safeguarding affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

