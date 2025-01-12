U.S. Military on Standby for L.A. Wildfire Crisis
The U.S. military is prepared to deploy to Los Angeles to combat rampant wildfires, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. She confirmed on ABC's 'This Week' that FEMA has the necessary funds to back its response efforts.
- Country:
- United States
In a bid to control the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles, the U.S. military is ready to be deployed, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Speaking on ABC's 'This Week', she emphasized the military's preparedness to engage in crisis management if required.
Criswell assured the public that FEMA is equipped with the funding necessary for effective intervention. This declaration comes amidst growing concerns over the containment of the wildfires, which have caused significant destruction in recent weeks.
As California grapples with severe fire outbreaks, the collaboration between federal agencies reflects the gravity of the situation and the commitment to safeguarding affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- military
- deployment
- wildfires
- Los Angeles
- FEMA
- Deanne Criswell
- funding
- response
- containment
- crisis
ALSO READ
The inspiring female engineer breathing new life into Yemen’s ancient capital
Teen Climber Sets Record: Youngest Female Conquers World's Seven Peaks
Hormonal Influence: How Estrogen Drives Binge-Drinking in Females
Taliban's New Directives Impact NGOs and Female Employment in Afghanistan
Manish Sisodia Launches Crowdfunding for Jangpura Election Campaign