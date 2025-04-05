Left Menu

FEMA's BRIC Program Termination Sparks Controversy

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has decided to end the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program amid claims of wasteful spending. Initiated during the Trump administration and expanded under Biden, the program allocated nearly $1 billion to help communities prepare for disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:10 IST
FEMA's BRIC Program Termination Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is terminating the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, a decision announced through a recent news release. FEMA claims the program was plagued by waste, fraud, and abuse, and criticizes its alignment with political agendas rather than effectively aiding Americans facing natural disasters.

Originally started under the Trump administration and later expanded under President Biden, BRIC has granted $133 million to over 450 applicants as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. These funds supported community efforts to mitigate disasters, from flood prevention projects to drought preparedness measures.

While the exact reasons for deeming BRIC 'wasteful' were not disclosed, it fits Trump's broader agenda to eliminate federal programs addressing climate change or promoting diversity. The future of FEMA itself is under scrutiny as President Trump considers disbanding the agency in favor of state-managed disaster responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025