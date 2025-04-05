FEMA's BRIC Program Termination Sparks Controversy

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is terminating the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, a decision announced through a recent news release. FEMA claims the program was plagued by waste, fraud, and abuse, and criticizes its alignment with political agendas rather than effectively aiding Americans facing natural disasters.

Originally started under the Trump administration and later expanded under President Biden, BRIC has granted $133 million to over 450 applicants as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. These funds supported community efforts to mitigate disasters, from flood prevention projects to drought preparedness measures.

While the exact reasons for deeming BRIC 'wasteful' were not disclosed, it fits Trump's broader agenda to eliminate federal programs addressing climate change or promoting diversity. The future of FEMA itself is under scrutiny as President Trump considers disbanding the agency in favor of state-managed disaster responses.

