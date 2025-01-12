Left Menu

Assault on Rails: Conflict in a Disabled Coach

A man was arrested by Vasai railway police for allegedly assaulting and biting an RPF constable in a disabled coach. The confrontation occurred after complaints from other passengers. The constable, assisted by passengers, managed to subdue the man and took him to the Vasai railway police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:17 IST
A man finds himself in hot water after clashing with law enforcement on a train in Palghar district. The individual was arrested by Vasai railway police on Sunday for allegedly attacking an RPF constable.

The incident unfolded when the man was found traveling in a coach meant for passengers with disabilities. His presence in the coach prompted complaints from fellow passengers, leading the RPF constable to intervene.

In a turn of events, the accused not only assaulted the constable but also bit him. Despite the aggression, the constable, aided by other passengers, subdued the man, who was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Vasai railway police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

