Assault on Rails: Conflict in a Disabled Coach

A man finds himself in hot water after clashing with law enforcement on a train in Palghar district. The individual was arrested by Vasai railway police on Sunday for allegedly attacking an RPF constable.

The incident unfolded when the man was found traveling in a coach meant for passengers with disabilities. His presence in the coach prompted complaints from fellow passengers, leading the RPF constable to intervene.

In a turn of events, the accused not only assaulted the constable but also bit him. Despite the aggression, the constable, aided by other passengers, subdued the man, who was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Vasai railway police station.

