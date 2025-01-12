Left Menu

Epic Rescue: Man Survives 300-Foot Gorge Fall in Uttarakhand

A 24-year-old man, Vijay Danu, was rescued from a 300-foot gorge in Uttarakhand by the State Disaster Response Force after he fell while overseeing work on the Pindari Glacier Trek. The SDRF team battled cold and darkness to save him, highlighting a courageous operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue mission unfolded in Uttarakhand as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved Vijay Danu, 24, who fell into a 300-foot gorge in the Bageshwar district. The incident occurred on Friday while Danu was supervising activities at the Pindari Glacier Trek, which sits at an impressive 12,000 feet altitude.

Danu sustained a head injury upon his fall. Promptly, local workers informed the disaster management authorities. Bageshwar District Disaster Management Officer, Shikha Suyal, confirmed that Danu received immediate first aid at Kapkot Community Health Centre and was later transferred to a higher facility in Haldwani for further medical care.

The SDRF, upon receiving notification at 3:24 pm, reached the site by 7 pm after navigating an 18-kilometer path amidst chilling conditions. Despite the challenging darkness, they executed the rescue, and by Saturday morning, Danu was being transported to Kapkot via an emergency vehicle for continued treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

