Epic Rescue: Man Survives 300-Foot Gorge Fall in Uttarakhand

A dramatic rescue mission unfolded in Uttarakhand as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved Vijay Danu, 24, who fell into a 300-foot gorge in the Bageshwar district. The incident occurred on Friday while Danu was supervising activities at the Pindari Glacier Trek, which sits at an impressive 12,000 feet altitude.

Danu sustained a head injury upon his fall. Promptly, local workers informed the disaster management authorities. Bageshwar District Disaster Management Officer, Shikha Suyal, confirmed that Danu received immediate first aid at Kapkot Community Health Centre and was later transferred to a higher facility in Haldwani for further medical care.

The SDRF, upon receiving notification at 3:24 pm, reached the site by 7 pm after navigating an 18-kilometer path amidst chilling conditions. Despite the challenging darkness, they executed the rescue, and by Saturday morning, Danu was being transported to Kapkot via an emergency vehicle for continued treatment.

