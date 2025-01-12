Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Plastic and Manja Violations
Thane Municipal Corporation seized 290 kg of single-use plastic from establishments, imposing fines totaling Rs 13 lakh. An anti-manja drive was launched urging citizens to avoid synthetic nylon strings for kites. Teams were formed to enforce the prohibition on storing and selling banned items.
- Country:
- India
In a stringent move against environmental hazards, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confiscated around 290 kg of single-use plastic from various local establishments. Officials reported imposing fines amounting to Rs 13 lakh as part of the crackdown initiated on Sunday.
Aiming to curtail the use of potentially harmful materials during kite festivals, TMC urged citizens to abstain from utilizing synthetic nylon strings, commonly known as Chinese manja. In support of this initiative, the corporation commenced an extensive inspection drive across its civic wards.
The municipal body has assembled dedicated teams comprising tax inspectors, sanitation officers, health inspectors, and pollution control staff to ensure compliance with the regulations prohibiting the storage and sale of the banned manja.
