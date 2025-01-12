Tragic Murder Sparks Protests in Latur: Demand for Justice Intensifies

A 14-year-old boy was found murdered on Sunday in Latur district, Maharashtra, prompting protests demanding the arrest of the culprits, a police official reported.

Ritesh Ravindra Giri met with friends on Saturday in Kamalpur, Ausa, but did not return home. A friend later confessed to the murder, identifying the body hidden beneath soybeans on a farm.

Police have detained one suspect as investigations continue. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain order amid rising tensions. Authorities have assured the public that justice will be served.

