Tragic Murder Sparks Protests in Latur: Demand for Justice Intensifies

A 14-year-old boy named Ritesh Ravindra Giri was tragically murdered in Maharashtra's Latur district. The incident has led to protests demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. A friend reportedly confessed to the crime, leading police to recover the body. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy was found murdered on Sunday in Latur district, Maharashtra, prompting protests demanding the arrest of the culprits, a police official reported.

Ritesh Ravindra Giri met with friends on Saturday in Kamalpur, Ausa, but did not return home. A friend later confessed to the murder, identifying the body hidden beneath soybeans on a farm.

Police have detained one suspect as investigations continue. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain order amid rising tensions. Authorities have assured the public that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

