BSF Seizes Drone-Dropped Arms Near Pakistan Border

A Glock pistol and a magazine, dropped by a Pakistani drone, were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, as confirmed by a BSF official on Sunday.

The Border Security Force acted on intelligence reports concerning a suspicious item and launched a search operation.

Around 9 AM, BSF troops discovered two packets in a field near Tendi Wala village; one contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, and the other was suspected to have heroin. Wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, these packets signify potential drone smuggling.

