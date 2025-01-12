BSF Seizes Drone-Dropped Arms Near Pakistan Border
A packet containing a Glock pistol and a magazine, dropped by a Pakistani drone, was found near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. BSF conducted a search operation, recovering two packets—one with arms and the other believed to contain heroin. The incident indicates ongoing drone smuggling activities.
A Glock pistol and a magazine, dropped by a Pakistani drone, were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, as confirmed by a BSF official on Sunday.
The Border Security Force acted on intelligence reports concerning a suspicious item and launched a search operation.
Around 9 AM, BSF troops discovered two packets in a field near Tendi Wala village; one contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, and the other was suspected to have heroin. Wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, these packets signify potential drone smuggling.
