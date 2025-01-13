Tragic Explosion: Deadly Gas Station Blast in Yemen
A devastating explosion at a gas station and storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province has left at least 17 dead and dozens injured. The Houthi-run health ministry reports 50 of the injured are critically hurt. The incident highlights the ongoing volatility in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:55 IST
A tragic explosion at a gas station in Yemen's al-Bayda province claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals, as documented by the Houthi-controlled health ministry on Sunday.
The catastrophe also left dozens injured, with a grave note that 50 of them are in critical conditions, further stressing the health sector's burden.
This incident underscores the continued instability in the area and the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols in volatile regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
