Left Menu

Tragic Explosion: Deadly Gas Station Blast in Yemen

A devastating explosion at a gas station and storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province has left at least 17 dead and dozens injured. The Houthi-run health ministry reports 50 of the injured are critically hurt. The incident highlights the ongoing volatility in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:55 IST
Tragic Explosion: Deadly Gas Station Blast in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic explosion at a gas station in Yemen's al-Bayda province claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals, as documented by the Houthi-controlled health ministry on Sunday.

The catastrophe also left dozens injured, with a grave note that 50 of them are in critical conditions, further stressing the health sector's burden.

This incident underscores the continued instability in the area and the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025