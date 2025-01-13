Tragic Explosion: Deadly Gas Station Blast in Yemen

A tragic explosion at a gas station in Yemen's al-Bayda province claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals, as documented by the Houthi-controlled health ministry on Sunday.

The catastrophe also left dozens injured, with a grave note that 50 of them are in critical conditions, further stressing the health sector's burden.

This incident underscores the continued instability in the area and the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols in volatile regions.

