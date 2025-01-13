Immersion in Faith: The World's Largest Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela

At the confluence of India's sacred rivers, tens of thousands of Hindu devotees began the six-week Maha Kumbh Mela festival, known as the world's largest human gathering. Held every 12 years, the event attracts more than 400 million people to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, seeking spiritual absolution through ritual baths.

An extraordinary display of faith, the festival requires enormous logistical support, with 40,000 police officers managing security and AI-equipped cameras for surveillance. Authorities expect over 2.5 million people to participate in the first ritual dip, followed by a 'royal bath' for ascetics seeking spiritual salvation.

The festival is a test of crowd management for Indian officials, as they balance accommodating millions of pilgrims while maintaining the event's sanctity. A sprawling temporary city of tents and facilities stretches along the riverbanks, reflecting the event's fusion of religious tradition, spirituality, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)